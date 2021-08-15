NIT Srinagar celebrates Independence Day

Prof (Dr) Rakesh Sehgal unfurled the tricolor at campus and it was followed by a grand parade.

According to a statement issued here, Director NIT, Prof Sehgal extended his warm wishes on the 75th Independence Day.

Director NIT Srinagar said the uniqueness of India’s great story is that this nation is achieving respect of the world taking a democratic path. This is always a more difficult, more painful way of achieving growth but definitely it is a more sustainable way where we do not silence the voices of concern while planning our growth agenda, he said.

The function was organized by Associate Professor and HOD, Department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering, Dr. Yashwant Mehta.