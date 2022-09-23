NIT Srinagar celebrates international day of sign languages

Srinagar, Sep 23: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar on Friday celebrated international day of sign languages at campus and both faculty members, students highlighted the importance of sign communication.
The event was organised collaboratively by Arts and Culture Club and Rajbhasha Cell. The program was moderated and hosted by Dr. Nasir F Butt.
The event was presided over by the Registrar NIT Srinagar, Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari, who was Chief Guest on the occasion. Head, Metallurgical and Materials Engineering Dr. Yashwant Mehta was a special guest for the program.
In his message, Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal said the objective of celebrating this day is to sensitize the general public about the importance of sign languages and their importance in our daily lives.
He said signs are the first form of communication used by man since his evolutions and it is said to be as old as the human race.
In his key address, Prof. Bukhari said sign languages are playing an important role in our daily lives. He also highlighted the use of sign language in daily routine and how the life of specially-abled people can be made easier.
"Sign language unites people living in any part of the world. It is a means of communication through bodily movements, mainly those of the hands and arms, he said.
Prof. Bukhari said sign languages help the deaf and the dumb to communicate with the others as well as amongst themselves. It also enhances the level of confidence among the specially-abled persons, he said.
Prof. Bukhari appreciated the organizers for highlighting the importance of sign languages in the workshop.
On the occasion, Dr. Yashwant Mehta highlighted the development of sign language and its use in Indus Valley Civilization.
During the event, Dr. Nasir Bhatt, Dr. Pramod, Dr. Amrit Pal Singh, Dr. Prabal Verma, and Dr. Rajesh Prasad Shukla took their valuable time to encourage the students.
A formal vote of thanks was presented by Dr. R.P. Shukla to dignities and esteemed speakers. He expressed his gratitude to Director and Registrar NIT Srinagar for providing unconditional support and encouragement. In the event, many students highlighted the importance of sign languages and its contribution and role in our society.
Speakers including Yashaswini Inala BTech, EE, 3rd Year, Vishwas Tada BTech, EE, 2nd Year, Harmanpreet Kour, BTech, ECE, 2nd Year, Aarav Vaid BTech, EE, 3rd Year, Mehvish Wani MTIEM, 2nd Year highlighted the importance of day.
The International Day of Sign Languages is celebrated annually on 23rd September globally and this year its theme was “Sign Languages Unite us”.