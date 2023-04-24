NIT Srinagar celebrates World Earth Day

Srinagar, Apr 24: The girl's wing of National Cadet Corps (NCC) on Monday celebrated World Earth Day at National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar and during the event, a special sanitation drive was carried out on the banks of Dal Lake.
The World Earth Day rally was flagged off by Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal, Dean R&C Prof. MF Wani, Institute's Registrar Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari and Dean Student's Welfare Prof. Abdul Liman.
NCC Coordinator Dr. Nitika Kundan, Co-Coordinator Dr. Janani L, Dr. Srinibash Mishra (SAS Coordinator) and Dr. Dinesh Kumar Rajendran and other faculty members were present on the occasion.
Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. Sehgal said earth day is observed to spread awareness about issues, including the rampant increase in pollution, global warming, and deforestation, which harm the environment and result in the destruction of the planet.
"Countries from all over the world come together to raise awareness about the dire need to protect our environment," he said, adding that students have to play a vital role in preserving their environment.
Prof. Sehgal said the day is aimed to turn the limelight on the issues the environment is facing and to come up with actions against the illness of the planet.
Institute's Registrar Prof. Kaiser Bukhari appreciated the NCC Unit of NIT Srinagar. He highlighted various initiatives to make NIT Srinagar a green campus and urged students to conserve the environment at the individualistic level.
Prof. Bukhari said society has to play a vital role in protecting the environment and ensuring a sustainable future for ourselves and future generations.
"The theme for Earth Day 2023 is "Invest in our Planet" with a motto of "everyone accounted for, everyone accountable. There is a need for joint efforts to preserve the environment from every end, he said.
The NCC Unit organized a mega rally on the campus and were holding banners and placards to raise awareness regarding the environment. Later a special cleanliness drive was conducted on the banks of Dal Lake.