NIT Srinagar gets 163rd position in Internshala rankings

Srinagar, Jan 31: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar has bagged 163rd position in Internshala annual ranking 2021 out of 1123 participating colleges across India.
Head Training and Placement Department, Dr Obbu Chandra Sekhar said NIT Srinagar has been ranked 163 Internshala ranking 2021 out of 1,123 participating colleges across India.
"Apart from that institute has also got 51st position out of 207 participating colleges in the north zone," he said.
The institute also recorded a good internship selection with 182 offers out of 625 applicants. In addition, it also got 39 pre-placement offers (PPO) out of 2429 registered students.
Similarly, the awards to NIT Srinagar were presented during a virtual felicitation ceremony on January 29, 2022,” Dr. Obbu Chandra said.
Director NIT, Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal extended greetings to the entire fraternity for making the institute’s administration proud. He said “creating a vibrant internship culture for students will be always a priority.”
"Despite various challenges, the Training and Placement Department led by Dr. Obbu Chandra Sekhar played a vital role in placements and prepared students for internships also in well-reputed companies,” he said.