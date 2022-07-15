NIT Srinagar gets 66th rank in engineering category

Prof. Bukhari attributed the contribution of all faculty colleagues, senior administration staff, no teaching staff, and students.

He also appreciated the role of Dr. Obbu Chandra Sekhar, Associate Professor at Electrical Engineering Department who was Nodal Officer for NIRF ranking 2022, and his entire team for their exemplary work.

“NIT Srinagar is committed to bridging a gap between society and technology. In the future, Institute will further work hard so that it will be ranked among the top colleges in country, he said.

Dr. Obbu Chandra Sekhar, Nodal Officer, NIRF 2022 appreciated the efforts and active participation done by the NIRF team, faculty staff, and students which led to this great achievement.

Regarding overall scores, he said in all the parameters NIT Srinagar has performed well including 63.20 out of 100 marks in Teaching, Learning & Resources, 19.80 in Research and Professional Practice, and 64.43 in Graduation Outcomes, 65.87 marks in Outreach and Inclusivity, 11.37 in perception level.

"This year under engineering discipline more than 3500 institutions had participated and among them, NIT Srinagar secured 69th rank. We are confident that, we will reach the chair of triumph with the same team spirit in the forthcoming years too,” he said.

NIRF is an effort by the government to rank higher education institutions (HEIs) in the country. NIRF framework outlines a methodology to rank institutions across the country.

The methodology draws from the overall recommendations and broad understanding arrived at by a Core Committee set up by MHRD, to identify the broad parameters for ranking various universities and institutions.