NIT Srinagar gets DST-FIST grant of Rs 2.67 crores

The director extended greetings to Prof. MF Wani from the Department of Mechanical Engineering and Dr. Vijay Kumar from the Department of Physics for their hard work for the proposals.

Institute’s Registrar, Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari congratulated both Department of Mechanical Engineering and Physics departments for being selected under the FIST grant under the DST program.

He said the FIST project will give a boost to ongoing research projects in the Department of Mechanical Engineering and Physics and will also provide excellent placement opportunities for the students.