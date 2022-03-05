NIT Srinagar gets DST-FIST grant of Rs 2.67 crores

Srinagar, Mar 5: Two departments of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar have been selected for financial support of Rs 2.67 crores under ‘Fund for Improvement of S&T Infrastructure in Universities and Higher Educational Institutions (FIST) Program 2021’ by the Department of Science and Technology (DST).
Under the project, the Department of Physics will get Rs 1.65 crores for Level 1 while the Department of Mechanical Engineering under Level 2 will also get Rs 1.2 crores funds under FIST for building and improving infrastructure in the campus. The duration of support will be for a period of up to 5 years.
Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. (Dr.) Sehgal said termed it a proud movement for the institute.
“The funds are aimed at acquiring state-of-the-art equipment and setting up of laboratories for conducting internationally recognized research,” he said.
The director extended greetings to Prof. MF Wani from the Department of Mechanical Engineering and Dr. Vijay Kumar from the Department of Physics for their hard work for the proposals.
Institute’s Registrar, Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari congratulated both Department of Mechanical Engineering and Physics departments for being selected under the FIST grant under the DST program.
He said the FIST project will give a boost to ongoing research projects in the Department of Mechanical Engineering and Physics and will also provide excellent placement opportunities for the students.