NIT Srinagar gets ‘Engineering Educational Excellence Award’ from IEI

The award was given during the 37th Indian Engineering Congress hosted by The Institute of Engineers Tamil Nadu State Centre in Chennai. NIT Srinagar got a “Certificate of Appreciation” under the Engineering Educational Excellence Award category by The Institute of Engineers India.

The certificate was awarded by Dr. K Ponmudy, Minister of Higher Education, and Padmabhusan Dr. A S Pillai, Founder CEO & MD of Brahmos Aerospace to Dr. Harveer Singh Pali, Nodal Officer Institute Rankings NIT Srinagar at Chennai on 16th December 2022.