NIT Srinagar holds workshop on 3D printing, nano-tribology

Srinagar, Sep 5: A week-long high end workshop on 3D printing, nano-tribology and characterization of Materials on Monday concluded at National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar.
The event was organised by Mechanical Engineering Department, NIT Srinagar and was sponsored by Science and Engineering Research Board, Govt. of India under the Accelerate Vigyan Scheme.
The inaugural session was inaugurated by Director NIT, Prof. (Dr) Rakesh Sehgal, Prof. Sachin Maheshwari, NSUT New Delhi, Prof M. F. Wani, Dean R&C and Institute’s Registrar Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari.
On Monday, the valedictory session was presided over by Prof. Rakesh Sehgal, Director NIT Srinagar & Chief Patron of the event and Prof. Sachin Maheshwari, NSUT New Delhi who was the chief guest of the valedictory session.
Prof M. F. Wani, Dean R&C was the guest of honor for the event. The event also saw the presence of eminent personalities from NIT Srinagar including Registrar Prof. Kaiser Bukhari, Head of the Department, Prof. Nazir Ahmad Sheikh, Senior Professor and ex Dean R&C, Prof. Harmain, coordinator of the event Dr. Sandeep Rathee amongst others.
In his key speech, Prof. Maheshwari said that both high-end workshops and FDPs are need of the hour. “If a few of the participants will get motivated through this workshop then it will be a great achievement,” he said.
Prof. Maheshwari also highlighted the effectiveness of the chosen field of the workshop. He also remarked that the service to the nation can be done by empowering the youth of the country and thus the institute’s contribution towards the nation is remarkable.
In his message, Prof. Rakesh Sehgal shared that the institute has done every bit towards the nation’s technological manpower capability building.
He promised to enhance the contribution of the institute at every front towards such noble initiatives.
Prof. Sehgal emphasised the need for capacity building in emerging fields like tribo-materials, additive manufacturing and material characterisation.
Prof. M. F. Wani said the workshop covered aspects related to cutting-edge technologies like 3D printing, nano-tribology, etc. while hands-on training on high-end equipment was also provided.
Institute’s Registrar Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari also appreciated the program and said the institute is committed to take all possible steps to empower society. He said the institute plans to keep organizing these programs in future also with full vigor.
Prof. G. A. Harmain encouraged the students to participate in such events to bring out their leadership skills and experience technical growth.
Prof. Nazir Ahmad Sheikh, HOD observed that inculcating the right technical knowledge is need of the hour.
“We as a society can’t underestimate the importance of knowledge of advanced areas and working of sophisticated high-end equipment,” he said.
Dr. Sandeep Rathee, coordinator of the workshop presented brief report of the week-long workshop.