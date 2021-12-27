NIT Srinagar hosts second OLIC meeting

Director NIT Srinagar, Prof (Dr) Rakesh Sehgal who is Chairman OLIC appreciated the work of OLIC members and stated that all things are being streamlined for implementation of the Hindi language on campus.

He said to increase the use of Hindi in the institute; training sessions will be arranged for interested employees of the Personnel Department soon in which they will be given basic knowledge of Hindi language. He said there is a need to promote and popularise the Hindi language among the people. The language has its own history and legacy; he said adding that in future NIT will use Urdu language along with Hindi for its sign boards.