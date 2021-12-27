NIT Srinagar hosts second OLIC meeting

Srinagar, Dec 27: The Official Language Implementation Committee (OLIC) on Monday held its quarterly meeting at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar to review the progress report of Hindi language on the campus.
Director NIT Srinagar, Prof (Dr) Rakesh Sehgal who is Chairman OLIC appreciated the work of OLIC members and stated that all things are being streamlined for implementation of the Hindi language on campus.
He said to increase the use of Hindi in the institute; training sessions will be arranged for interested employees of the Personnel Department soon in which they will be given basic knowledge of Hindi language. He said there is a need to promote and popularise the Hindi language among the people. The language has its own history and legacy; he said adding that in future NIT will use Urdu language along with Hindi for its sign boards.
In his message, Registrar NIT, Prof Syed Kaiser Bukhari said all directions from the Official Language Implementation Committee (OLIC) are being followed in letter and spirit.
In the meeting, the chair directed that efforts will be made to make the printing material used in the institute bilingual in a phased manner such as nameplates, rubber stamps, departmental boards etc.
The members also discussed that there is a need to discuss again on the inclusion of Hindi in the logo of the institute. The chair was appraised that use of Urdu language along with Hindi will also be included in the future plans of the institute, due to which the activities in the institute can be given a trilingual form.
The meeting was attended by all OLIC members including Prof Najeeb-ud-Din (Dean Academic Affairs), Prof Abdul Liman (Head, HSSM), Dr Yeswant Mehta (Head, MME), Prof Kowsar Majid (Head, Chemistry), Prof Tanveer Jalal (Head, Mathematics), Dr Mohd. Abid Bazaz (Head, Deptt. of EE), Prof (Dr) A.Q Dar (Head, CE), Prof A.H Bhat (Chairman, CSC).