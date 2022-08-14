NIT Srinagar hosts SPIC MACAY state meeting

Srinagar, Aug 14: Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music and Culture Amongst Youth (SPIC MACAY) held a meeting at National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar in which many important aspects were discussed.
The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Dr Kiran Seth, founder of SPIC MACAY and Director NIT Srinagar Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal.
Prof. Muzaffar Bhat, Principal Degree College Anantnag (Chief Advisor Kashmir Chapter of SPICMACAY), Rashmi Malik, Chairperson SPIC MACAY Foundation, Sh. Rajiv Giri, National Coordinator of SPIC MACAY, among dozens of other members were also present in the meeting.
Dr Nasir Faried, Assistant Professor of English, NIT Srinagar coordinated the SPIC MACAYmeeting as Coordinator, SPIC MACAY, Srinagar Chapter.
The agenda of the meeting was to discuss strategies to revive the “Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music and Culture Amongst Youth” (SPIC MACAY) in Kashmir.
In his address, Dr. Kiran Seth explained the workings of the SPIC MACAY and discussed the various problems pertaining to the lack of cultural and heritage knowledge among the youth of India.
He also explained how this initiative of SPIC MACAY can help in spreading the beautiful culture and heritage across every nook and cranny of the country.
In the meeting, the discussed objectives told by Kiran Seth were, to reach out to all primary, secondary, and higher educational institutions in Kashmir.
“Make the youth aware of the culture and heritage of India by holding school, state and national level (week-long in-residence) festivals,” he said.
The modules include concerts, classical instrumental and vocal in both Hindustani and Carnatic traditions, classical and folk dance, folk art, yoga and meditation, workshops, cinema, classes, and talks of eminent speakers of civil society.
In his key speech, Prof. Rakesh Sehgal concluded the meeting with special thanks to the organization and also assured the delegation of every possible support to be provided by the NIT Srinagar in the pursuit.
He said such programs would go a long way in developing our students, and research scholars. It would act as great significance to our programs, he said.
"We at NIT Srinagar across all departments have a growing R&D sector. With the help of such programs, we will be featured among top research institutes in the country," Prof. Sehgal said.
In his special message, Institute’s Registrar Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari said NIT Srinagar will continue to support such activities on the campus that will benefit students in a longer way.