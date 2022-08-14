NIT Srinagar hosts SPIC MACAY state meeting

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Dr Kiran Seth, founder of SPIC MACAY and Director NIT Srinagar Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal.

Prof. Muzaffar Bhat, Principal Degree College Anantnag (Chief Advisor Kashmir Chapter of SPICMACAY), Rashmi Malik, Chairperson SPIC MACAY Foundation, Sh. Rajiv Giri, National Coordinator of SPIC MACAY, among dozens of other members were also present in the meeting.

Dr Nasir Faried, Assistant Professor of English, NIT Srinagar coordinated the SPIC MACAYmeeting as Coordinator, SPIC MACAY, Srinagar Chapter.