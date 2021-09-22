NIT Srinagar hosts webinar for NEET aspirants

In his message, Director NIT Srinagar, Prof Rakesh Sehgal appreciated the organizers for initiating such ideas for the guidance of aspirants. Such programs are the need of the hour and NIT will continue to hold such programs in future also, he said.

Registrar NIT Srinagar, Prof. Kaiser Bukhari said Move Beyond has conducted a webinar for NEET aspirants. These sessions are the need of the hour and will explore more in-depth knowledge to the participants, he said.

Founder of the start-up Move Beyond, Sheikh Inayat-Ullah said around 1300 NEET aspirants attended the workshop and it was a successful program.

"There are a number of students in J&K who opt for medicine as their career. So, it is important for them to understand the medical infrastructure and industrial setup of the world," ShiekhInayat-Ullah said.

"The decision is only wise if is taken after due consideration of the facts. It is only after proper sensitization and counseling is that student is sufficiently empowered to take a rational decision about his or her career," he said.

Quoting a survey by Wheebox, a talent assessment company for India Skills Report 2018, Sheikh InayatUllah said nearly 85% of candidates were not equipped to take career decisions.

"While 2018 Annual International Career and College Counseling (IC3) Conference also acknowledged that India's 350 million students, which is the biggest student population in the world will need at least 1.4 million career counselors," he said.