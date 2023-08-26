NIT Srinagar introduces Faculty Mentor System, Remedial Classes

The Faculty Mentor System will provide personalized guidance and assistance to students, while the Remedial Classes will help students who are struggling academically. Both initiatives aim to enhance the overall educational journey of NIT Srinagar students.

Under the Faculty Mentor System, each academic department shall designate faculty mentors for their students. Every student will be matched with a dedicated faculty mentor who will provide tailored guidance and assistance aligned with the student's goals, challenges, and aspirations.