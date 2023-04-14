NIT Srinagar observes AmbedkarJayanti

Srinagar, Apr 14: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar on Friday observed the 132nd birth anniversary of father of the Indian Constitution, Dr. BhimraoRamjiAmbedkar at Common Hall and paid rich tributes to the great leader.
The event was presided over by Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. (Dr.) RakeshSehgal, as Chief Guest, while Institute's Registrar Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari was Guest of Honor on the occasion.
In his key speech, Prof. Sehgal paid tributes to BR Ambedkar on his 132nd birth anniversary. He dedicated his life to the empowerment of the deprived and the exploited sections of society.
Prof. Sehgal said Ambedkar's legacy continues to inspire generations of social activists and political leaders in India and beyond. He is widely regarded as one of the most important figures in Indian history and a champion of social justice and human rights
He said Ambedkar's contributions to India are significant and far-reaching. He fought for the rights of marginalized communities and worked towards creating a society that is inclusive, just, and equitable, Prof. Sehgal said.
Institute's Registrar, Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari said Ambedkar was a social reformer who worked tirelessly for the upliftment of the oppressed classes in India. He was also a strong advocate of women's rights and gender equality.
He said Dr. Ambedkar was appointed as the first Law Minister of Free India. On 29th August 1947 the Constituent Assembly appointed him as the Chairman of the Drafting Committee along with six other members to draft the Constitution of India.
"Baba Saheb was the chief architect of the Indian Constitution. A veritable emancipator of Dalits, a great national leader and patriot, philosopher and above he was great himself without any parallel among his contemporaries," he said.
Prof. Bukhari said from the framing of the constitution from its history to its present-day form, it has played a vital role in bringing together ‘an idea called India. It united the country and laid the foundation for the largest democracy in the world.
On the occasion, Dr. KurellaSwamy, Assistant Professor of the Chemical Engineering Department highlighted the literary works of Babasaheb, Bharat Ratna Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.
However, apart from his contribution in framing the Constitution, he had inspired Dalit and Buddhist movements in the country and campaigned against social discrimination, he said.
Dr. Swamy said Ambedkar's ideas and teachings continue to inspire people in India and around the world.
At the conclusion of the event, both faculty members and students pay their respects to Dr. BR Ambedkar by offering flowers and lighting candles. Various other programs were organized by students to pay tributes to the Babasaheb.
The event was organized by the student committee of NIT Srinagar which includes UmeshJangral, TusharDogra, AkhyanshGorkaha, and others.