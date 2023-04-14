NIT Srinagar observes AmbedkarJayanti

The event was presided over by Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. (Dr.) RakeshSehgal, as Chief Guest, while Institute's Registrar Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari was Guest of Honor on the occasion.

In his key speech, Prof. Sehgal paid tributes to BR Ambedkar on his 132nd birth anniversary. He dedicated his life to the empowerment of the deprived and the exploited sections of society.