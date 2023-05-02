NIT Srinagar organises grand reception for Sushil Reddy

Srinagar, May 2: National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar on Tuesday organised a grand reception to welcome Sushil Reddy, an Energy Engineer alumnus from IIT Bombay who concluded his 5,000 + kilometers long, 55 day journey on an electric car from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.
Sushil was received by Institutes Registrar Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari, Head, IIED Centre, Dr. Saad Parvez, Dr Dinesh Kumar R and other dignitaries, students on the campus.
Sushil is also a Guinness World Record Holder for the longest journey on a solar-powered electric bicycle in India.
In his special message, Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal said the future of electric vehicles in India looks bright, with the potential to significantly reduce air pollution and carbon emissions, while also creating new business opportunities and jobs in the electric vehicle industry.
Welcoming the IIT Bombay Alumnus on the campus, Institute's Registrar, Prof. Bukhari appreciated the journey of Sushil Reddy from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. He said the future of electric vehicles in India looks promising, with the government setting ambitious targets for the adoption of electric vehicles in the country.
"The major drivers of the electric vehicle market in India are the growing concern over air pollution and the need to reduce carbon emissions. They offer a clean and sustainable alternative to traditional petrol and diesel vehicles, which contribute significantly to air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions,"Prof. Bukhari said.
Head IIED Centre Dr. Saad Parvez said EVs are becoming increasingly cost-competitive in India, as the cost of batteries and other components is expected to decline in the coming years. Additionally, the lower operational costs of EVs compared to traditional vehicles make them an attractive option for consumers, he said.
"One of the biggest challenges facing the adoption of EVs in India is the lack of charging infrastructure. However, several companies and organizations are working to build a robust charging infrastructure network in the country," Dr. Saad said.
During his interaction with the media, faculty, and students at NIT Srinagar, Sushil Reddy shared his experiences and challenges faced during his journey from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.
"The love and affection I got here in Kashmir is really commendable. I express my gratitude towards the NIT Srinagar administration for providing the opportunity to share my journey and insights with the faculty and students of the Institute,' he said.
Sushil highlighted the importance of electric mobility and sustainable energy solutions in India and urged the youth to take an active role in shaping the future of the country.
He praised the institute for its commitment towards sustainability and innovation, and encouraged the students to continue working towards creating a better future for all.