NIT Srinagar organises orientation workshop on Unnat Bharat Abhiyan

Srinagar, June 7: A daylong orientation workshop on Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA) was organised on Tuesday by Regional Coordinating Institute (RCI), National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar in collaboration with National Coordinating Institute (NCI), IIT Delhi.
The workshop was presided over by Registrar NIT Srinagar, Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari who was Chief Guest on the occasion.
While inaugurating the workshop, Prof. Bukhari briefed about UBA’s mission and vision. He emphasised the role of UBA in bridging the gap between the rural people of India and educational institutions.
"The vision of UBA is to bring transformational change in rural development processes by leveraging knowledge institutions to help build the architecture of an Inclusive India," he said.
Prof. Bukhari said over the past few years, NIT Srinagar has adopted five villages in the valley. We will continue to bridge the gap between rural and urban societies, he said.
“At campus, we have also developed State-of-the-art facilities for the research facilities and will continue to expand our activities in future," Prof. Bukhari said.