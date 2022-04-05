NIT Srinagar organises safety awareness workshop

Srinagar, Apr 5: The Department of Electrical Engineering in collaboration with Innovation, Incubation, and Entrepreneurship Development (IIED) Centre, National Institute of Technology Srinagar (NIT) Tuesday organised a safety awareness workshop and acclamation ceremony for field workers, electrical engineers of Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL).
Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal was patron of the event, while Managing Director, KPDCL Dr. Bashrat Qayoom (IAS) was the chief guest on the occasion.
Dr.M.A Bazaz (Head, EED), Dr. Saad Parvez,(Head, IIEDC), and Dr. Obbu Chandra Sekhar (Head, T&P) were the Co-patrons of the workshop. Dr.Assadur Rahman (Asst. Prof. EED) was the coordinator for the program.
In his key address, Managing Director, KPDCL Dr. Qayoom said they will not compromise on the safety of field workers and stated that the department is providing training to its field workers, to overcome untoward incidents in future.
Dr Qayoom emphasized that a formal MOU would be signed between the two organizations for assisting the field workers to inculcate a mindset of safety so that frequent accidents are prevented during repair and fault finding.
He also expressed his gratitude to Dr.M.A Bazaz (Head, EED), Dr. Saad Parvez, (Head, IIEDC) for organizing a workshop on a relevant topic, which is the need of the hour.