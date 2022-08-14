NIT Srinagar organises Tiranga rally

Srinagar, Aug 13: Under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and in a run-up to the nation’s 75th Independence Day, the Department of Physical Education, National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar on Saturday organized ‘Tiranga Rally’ which was participated by hundreds of faculty members and students.
The rally was flagged off by Director NIT Srinagar, Prof (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal, in presence of Registrar Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari, Dean R&C Prof. MF Wani along with all Deans, HoD's, and faculty members.
The rally covered a distance around the campus. More than 1000 participants, including teachers and non-teaching staff and students of NIT Srinagar, took part in the rally.