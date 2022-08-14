NIT Srinagar organises Tiranga rally

The rally was flagged off by Director NIT Srinagar, Prof (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal, in presence of Registrar Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari, Dean R&C Prof. MF Wani along with all Deans, HoD's, and faculty members.

The rally covered a distance around the campus. More than 1000 participants, including teachers and non-teaching staff and students of NIT Srinagar, took part in the rally.