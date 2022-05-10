NIT Srinagar organises workshop on patent filing

Srinagar, May 10: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar on Tuesday organised a workshop on patent filing for faculty members of the college.
The workshop was attended by Director NIT Prof. (Dr) Rakesh Sehgal, Institute’s Registrar Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari, Deans, Heads of Departments, and all faculty members of the institute.
On the occasion, Prof. Sehgal said patents are a way of protecting an invention. It awards rights to the inventor and stops others from claiming ownership of the technology, he said.
Prof. Sehgal also briefed about ‘why start-ups and innovations are important and urged young faculty members to "bring their ideas to reality through the use of technology and knowledge".
Appreciating Er. Danish Ahmed for granting patent grant three inventions, Prof. Sehgal said it is a proud moment for NIT Srinagar and advised young faculty members to file patents for their fundamental research findings.
He stressed increasing Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs) from NIT Srinagar. “Both patents and IRPs help colleges and universities to improve their ranking, establish an innovation ecosystem, incubate knowledge-based start-ups, and enhance research activity”, Prof. Sehgal said.