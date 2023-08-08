NIT Srinagar ranks 19th in India Today's Top 20 Technical Education Institutes

Srinagar, Aug 8: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar has secured the 19th position in the India Today rankings for the Top 20 Technical Education Institutes in India, the only University from J&K featuring in the list this year. NIT Srinagar has said that the rankings serve as a testament to the institute's continuous commitment to maintaining high educational standards and fostering research and innovation.
Speaking to Greater Kashmir, Director of NIT Srinagar, Prof Sudhakar Yedla expressed his elation over the institute's impressive feat. He remarked, "It is a proud moment for us that NIT Srinagar has been featured in the Top 20 Technical Education Institutes of India in the recently declared India Today rankings."
Prof Yelda attributed this momentous achievement to the collective effort and dedication put forth by the faculty, students, and staff in ensuring academic excellence and overall growth at the institute. He emphasized the importance of nurturing an environment that encourages research, innovation, and all-around development, saying, "This achievement in the rankings is a result of the collective effort put into maintaining high standards of education, fostering research and innovation, and creating an inclusive and conducive learning environment."
Established in the year 1960, NIT Srinagar is the 3rd oldest National Institute of Technology in the country. Over the years, it has played a vital role in the development of the J&K and has contributed significantly to the progress of the nation. Prof Yelda stated, " Such rankings not only reflect the academic prowess of the institution but also underscore its commitment to producing skilled and knowledgeable graduates who can contribute effectively to various industries and sectors”.
Beyond the realm of academic excellence, NIT Srinagar places significant importance on cross-learnings. Prof Yelda highlighted the institute's commitment to producing graduates who can make meaningful contributions to various industries and sectors, saying, " With our legacy and vision, NIT Srinagar has actively pursued collaborations with prestigious institutions and industries, both nationally and internationally.”
In addition to its academic accomplishments, NIT Srinagar has embraced the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020) and initiated various measures to align with its vision. Prof. Yelda expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We have also implemented NEP 2020 on campus, and various parameters have been adopted already. NIT Srinagar has academic and research collaboration with many other foreign, national, and several other institutes."
The institute's efforts to foster international collaborations have resulted in a diverse and enriching educational experience for its students. These collaborations enable students to gain a global perspective and exposure to cutting-edge research, enhancing their skills and knowledge. Prof Yelda extended his heartfelt appreciation to all individuals associated with NIT Srinagar for their dedication and support, and he congratulated them on this remarkable achievement. "This recognition should serve as motivation for NIT Srinagar to continue its journey of excellence and to strive for even greater heights in the future," he concluded with optimism.
This year, NIT Srinagar is the only university from J&K featuring in the list. Earlier, in 2021, University of Jammu has also made it to the coveted list.