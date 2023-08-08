NIT Srinagar ranks 19th in India Today's Top 20 Technical Education Institutes

Speaking to Greater Kashmir, Director of NIT Srinagar, Prof Sudhakar Yedla expressed his elation over the institute's impressive feat. He remarked, "It is a proud moment for us that NIT Srinagar has been featured in the Top 20 Technical Education Institutes of India in the recently declared India Today rankings."

Prof Yelda attributed this momentous achievement to the collective effort and dedication put forth by the faculty, students, and staff in ensuring academic excellence and overall growth at the institute. He emphasized the importance of nurturing an environment that encourages research, innovation, and all-around development, saying, "This achievement in the rankings is a result of the collective effort put into maintaining high standards of education, fostering research and innovation, and creating an inclusive and conducive learning environment."