NIT Srinagar releases annual magazine, newsletter

Srinagar, Mar 29: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar on Tuesday released its annual magazine, 'Sabzar' and the Institute's newsletter "The Pulse," for the academic session 2020-21.
The function was presided over by Director NIT Srinagar Prof (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal, Registrar Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari, Editor-in-Chief of Sabzar, Prof GA Harmain, editorial board members, Prof Aijaz Ahmad and Prof Babar Ahmad; Associate editors Dr. Jaya Shrivastava, Dr. Ravi Bhushan; Pulse editor, Dr. Gusaia Qazi, Deans, HoDs and student editorial members attended the function.
On the occasion, Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. Sehgal said Sabzar magazine is a symbol of optimism the Institute has maintained while overcoming the challenges. The fresh ideas shared by members mirror the variegated copying mechanisms adopted in all spheres of life in these challenging times, he said.
"The 2020-21 issue of the magazine reflects the active engagement of students, faculty, and other members of NIT Srinagar in academic and non-academic activities while adopting a blend of online, offline modes of participation," he said.
Regarding the newsletter, Prof. Sehgal said 'The Pulse' bears with academic, research, and co-curricular activities carried by the fraternity and it also reflects all accomplishments achieved in a previous academic year.