NIT Srinagar signs MoU with J&K LCMA for treatment of raw sewage

“LCMA is playing a vital role in managing and conserving the water bodies in Kashmir. NIT Srinagar was part of many cleaning drives but there is a need for permanent solution for such things without compromising the beauty of Dal Lake,” he said.

Prof. Sehgal said that NIT Srinagar has recently opened a jetty on the banks of Dal Lake and there was need to upgrade.

“We are a big institution and have around 4500 students from across the country. Now they do not have to run around but can enjoy nature inside the campus. We need to develop such places that are closer to nature,” he said.