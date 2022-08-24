NIT Srinagar signs MoU with J&K LCMA for treatment of raw sewage

Srinagar, Aug 24: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with J&K Lake Conservation and Management Authority (LCMA) on testing Poly Aluminum Chloride (PAC) and Sodium Hypochlorite Liquid for treatment of raw sewage.
The MoU was signed between Director, NIT Srinagar Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal and Dr. Bashir Ahmad Bhat (IRS) Vice Chairman, J&K LCMA Srinagar.
Dean Research and Consultancy (R&C) NIT Srinagar, Prof. M F Wani, Registrar Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari, HOD, Deptt. of Chemistry Prof Kowsar Majid, M. Ashraf Baba Executive Engineer, LDA Ist, Dr. Mohammad Aslam (Asst. Prof. Deptt. Of Chemistry), Nilofer Naz, Scientist (R&M Div.), Shahnawaz Ahmad (F.S.E. Sc) (Technical Assistant (R&M Div.) and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.
The scope of the MoU includes getting the chemicals tested which have been procured namely Poly Aluminum Chloride (PAC) and Sodium Hypochlorite Liquid which are to be utilized for treatment of raw sewerage at different sewage treatment plants under the control of J&K LCMA for their various contents.
In his key address, Director, NIT Srinagar Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal said, “MoU with J&K LCMA will further strengthen our ties. It is indeed a matter of great pleasure as two major institutions are coming together to sign the historic MoU.”
“LCMA is playing a vital role in managing and conserving the water bodies in Kashmir. NIT Srinagar was part of many cleaning drives but there is a need for permanent solution for such things without compromising the beauty of Dal Lake,” he said.
Prof. Sehgal said that NIT Srinagar has recently opened a jetty on the banks of Dal Lake and there was need to upgrade.
“We are a big institution and have around 4500 students from across the country. Now they do not have to run around but can enjoy nature inside the campus. We need to develop such places that are closer to nature,” he said.
The Director NIT Srinagar said they will try to support J&K LCMA in every possible way. It is a huge campus and we require same help from the LCMA.
Vice Chairman, J&K LCMA Srinagar, Dr Bashir Ahmad Bhat (IRS) appreciated NIT Srinagar for signing the MoU, and “we hope to continue this in future,” he said.
Dean Research and Consultancy (R&C) NIT Srinagar, Prof. M F Wani said the MoU will help us to resolve the long due of sewage treatment and will pave a way to save the environment.
“We are hopeful that NIT Srinagar and LCMA will jointly work on the project to take it to the logical end,” he said.
Intuition’s Registrar, Prof. Syed Bukhari said it is great pleasure as NIT Srinagar have signed an MOU with LCMA.
While highlighting the significance of MoU he said, “it will resolve the problem of sewage treatment plants inside major water bodies in Srinagar and will curb pollution.”
Prof. Bukhari said that the primary aim of any technical institution is to enhance the quality of life of a common man.
HOD, Chemistry Prof Kowsar Majid, said it was indeed a matter of great pleasure as two intuitions have come together to sign a historic MoU. “We should always believe in workable MoU's rather than being restricted to piece of paper only,” she added.
As per MoU, NIT Srinagar shall collect samples of PAC, SHC from STP’s located at Hazratbal, Habak, Laam, Brari Nambal (New) and Nallah Amir Khan.