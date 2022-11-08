NIT Srinagar signs MOU with LCMA to maintain waters of Dal, Nigeen lakes

As per the MoU, both parties are desirous to work together to maintain the waters of Dal and Nigeen lakes healthy and clean. They shall work together to devise joint strategies and programs in this direction.

In his key address, Director, NIT Srinagar Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal said it is indeed a matter of great pleasure that two major institutions are coming together to sign the historic MoU. This collaboration will further strengthen the ties of J&K LCMA and NIT Srinagar, he said.

“LCMA is playing a vital role in managing and conserving the water bodies in Kashmir. There is a need for a permanent solution for such things without compromising the beauty of Dal and Nigeen lakes,” he said.