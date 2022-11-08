NIT Srinagar signs MOU with LCMA to maintain waters of Dal, Nigeen lakes

Srinagar, Nov 8: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Jammu & Kashmir Lake Conservation and Management Authority (LCMA) to maintain the waters of Dal and Nigeen lakes healthy and clean.
The MoU was signed between Director, NIT Srinagar Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal and Dr. Bashir Ahmad Bhat (IRS) Vice Chairman, Jammu & Kashmir LCMA Srinagar.
Dean Research and Consultancy (R&C) NIT Srinagar, Prof. M F Wani, Registrar Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari, HoD, Chemical Engineering Department, Prof. Mohammad Noor Salam Khan, Dr. M. A. Rather, Masood Ahmad Khan (LCMA), Nilofer Naz, Scientist (R&M Div.), Shahnawaz Ahmad (F.S.E. Sc) (Technical Assistant (R&M Div.) and other dignitaries were present at the occasion.
As per the MoU, both parties are desirous to work together to maintain the waters of Dal and Nigeen lakes healthy and clean. They shall work together to devise joint strategies and programs in this direction.
In his key address, Director, NIT Srinagar Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal said it is indeed a matter of great pleasure that two major institutions are coming together to sign the historic MoU. This collaboration will further strengthen the ties of J&K LCMA and NIT Srinagar, he said.
“LCMA is playing a vital role in managing and conserving the water bodies in Kashmir. There is a need for a permanent solution for such things without compromising the beauty of Dal and Nigeen lakes,” he said.
Vice Chairman, J&K LCMA Srinagar, Dr. Bashir Ahmad Bhat (IRS) termed the signing of the MoU between NIT Srinagar and LCMA as historic step to restore the pristine glory of twin lakes in the city.
He said both organizations will work together to study the technology adopted by various existing STPs and others in the pipeline around the lakes. We will improve and enhance the treatment efficiency of various such STPs, Bhat said.
Dean Research and Consultancy (R&C) NIT Srinagar, Prof. M F Wani said this MoU will boost the mutual coordination between the two intuitions.
Institute’s Registrar, Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari said the signing of this MoU will bring both organizations closer to serving society. Both NIT Srinagar and LCMA will act as a bridge between society and government, he said.
As per MoU, both have to identify the right type of laboratory equipment and devise the necessary specifications for the laboratory of the Research and Monitoring Division, LCMA prior to its procurement. “Checking the specifications of procured equipment exchange and generate mutually scientific data related to Dal and Nigeen Lakes and other water bodies of JK. Extend the facilities owned with prior permission to each other while working towards this,” reads the copy of the MoU.