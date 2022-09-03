NIT Srinagar signs vital MoU with AICTE to study impact analysis of PMSSS in J&K, Ladakh

The MoU was signed between Director, NIT Srinagar Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal and Prof. Rajive Kumar, Member Secretary AICTE, at AICTE Headquarters New Delhi. Prof. MF Wani is the main coordinator for the project.

The historic document was signed in presence of Shri R K Ganju, Assistant Director and Bureau Head, PMSSS, Prof Ajeet Angral, Chairman AICTE, Prof. Anil Sahastrabudhe, Consultant PMSSS and other dignitaries from both the institutions.