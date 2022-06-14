NIT Srinagar student gets Rs 1 lakh cash prize for detecting bug in payment app

Tabrez Alam, an IT student, had detected a bug in MobiKwik application for which he has been awarded a cash prize along with an appreciation certificate by the company under the Responsible Disclosure Program (RDP).

Hailing from Dhaka Champaran district of Bihar, in March this year, Tabrez had claimed that MobiKwik was facing huge financial losses from online shopping websites. Then he contacted the company officials and after proper verification, he received appreciation from the CEO of the company.