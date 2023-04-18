NIT Srinagar student to donate Rs 1.23 lakh profit earned from share market

Srinagar, Apr18: A student from National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar has earned 1. 23 lakh profit from his investment in the share market during the past one week and has decided to donate the entire amount among marginalized sections of society.
Tabrez Alam, a 8th-semester student from the Department of Information Technology is all set to donate his profit of investments among marginalized sections of society including students.
In his message, Director NIT Srinagar Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal appreciated Tabrez Alam for the noble initiative. Donations can provide essential support to individuals and communities who are struggling with poverty, illness, or other challenges, he said.
"By donating, individuals can inspire others to give and contribute to creating a culture of generosity and compassion," Prof. Sehgal said, adding that NIT Srinagar students should become a ray of hope for the society.
Institute's Registrar, Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari said donation is a powerful tool for creating positive change in the world and helping those in need. By giving to others, we can make a difference in their lives and contribute to building a better future for all, he said.
Prof. Bukhari said helping society at the time of need is essential for building a strong and resilient community. Addressing systemic issues that contribute to social and economic inequality requires sustained limitless efforts. Such things are the need of the hour, he said.
Hailing from Dhaka Champaran district of Bihar, Tabrez stated that he had invested around 5 lakh in the share market. Now has decided to share his entire profit among the marginalized sections of society including poor students, he said.
"I want to help people who are suffering in our society. Although it is a small contribution, I am trying my best to do my part," he said.