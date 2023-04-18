NIT Srinagar student to donate Rs 1.23 lakh profit earned from share market

Tabrez Alam, a 8th-semester student from the Department of Information Technology is all set to donate his profit of investments among marginalized sections of society including students.

In his message, Director NIT Srinagar Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal appreciated Tabrez Alam for the noble initiative. Donations can provide essential support to individuals and communities who are struggling with poverty, illness, or other challenges, he said.