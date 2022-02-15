NIT Srinagar to resume offline classes from February 21

Srinagar, Feb 15: National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar is all set to resume offline classes for postgraduate courses and B.Tech 8th-semester students of all branches from February 21.
Dean Academic Affairs, Prof Najeeb-ud-din the decision was taken in a recently held meeting under the chairmanship of Director NIT Srinagar and other officials.
Prof Najeeb-ud-din further said all students who are reporting on February 21 to the college campus for attending offline classes are mandated to bring a vaccination certificate and negative RTPCR report along with them.
In his message, Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal said all arrangements have been finalised in view of the resumption of offline classes from next week.