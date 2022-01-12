NIT Srinagar will always act as vibrant platform for J&K youth: Director

Srinagar, Jan 12: Director National Institution of Technology (NIT) Srinagar, Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal Wednesday said that “youth are the future of every society and historic institution will continue to act as a vibrant platform for the youth of J&K.”
Paying rich tributes to Swami Vivekananda, on his birth anniversary which is also celebrated as National Youth Day, he said, “His teachings have inspired thousands of youth across the globe. Vivekananda was a man of wisdom and a very simple human being', Prof Sehgal said.
He said, “on the occasion of Youth Day, let us come together to contribute towards the wellness and happiness of youth for making our country a better one.”
"For better future of youth, we need additional jobs to keep pace with the projected annual increases in the working-age population. We need a workforce that is well educated, and appropriately skilled," Prof Sehgal said.
Director NIT Srinagar said the engineering institutions can play a crucial role in providing employment skilful and market-oriented education.