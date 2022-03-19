NIT Srinagar’s student detects bug in MobiKwik payment application

Srinagar, Mar 19: Tabrez Alam, a 6th-semester student of the Department of Information Technology, National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar has detected a bug in MobiKwik-a prominent phone- payment and digital wallet application.
Hailing from Dhaka Champaran district of Bihar, Tabrez claimed that MobiKwik is facing huge losses worth crores from online shopping websites including Oppo, Realme, Xiaomi, Samsung, Lenovo, Reliance Digital done by MobiKwik.
“I have identified an error/bug in the shopping transaction through MobiKwik from all the above companies, due to which the companies can lose crores of rupees. Even I myself have saved up to 30 thousand rupees,” he said.
After identifying the bug, Tabrez informed the MobiKwik Company, there was a conversation with the company's security department through call and email, in which the company has requested to share the proof of this bug.
"I am in touch with the company and rest details will be shared later," he said.
Tabrez said it is a very critical bug because it can cause the loss of Crores of rupees in an hour to the company, so some things have been kept confidential.
Director NIT Srinagar Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal praised the Tabrez Alam for helping the giant company from further losses.
"There is no dearth of talent here, especially in the field of technology, but there is a need to provide a vibrant platform for such students to nurture and excel at a higher level," he said.