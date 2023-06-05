NLCO celebrates World Environment Day

In collaboration with the Private Schools Association, NLCO initiated the first phase of the event, involving hundreds of enthusiastic school children from Crescent Public School, Tibetan Public School, and Bilaliya Educational Institute. The event took place near Gill Kadal, where participants gathered to take a pledge to safeguard our environment.

The event commenced with a rally, as school children displayed various placards carrying messages emphasising conservation of water-bodies and the environment. “NLCO, in line with its commitment to environmental preservation, took a significant step forward by pledging to revive a dead spring near Gilsar under Mission Ehsaas Phase-3. This phase, initiated by NLCO a few weeks ago, aims to revive Gilsar, a crucial waterbody in the city. The inauguration of the cleansing and revival process of spring was carried out by Waseem Raja, who graced the occasion with his presence,” NLCO said in a statement.