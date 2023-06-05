Srinagar, June 5: Nigeen Lake Conservation Organisation (NLCO) celebrates World Environment Day with an event pledging to conserve water bodies.
In collaboration with the Private Schools Association, NLCO initiated the first phase of the event, involving hundreds of enthusiastic school children from Crescent Public School, Tibetan Public School, and Bilaliya Educational Institute. The event took place near Gill Kadal, where participants gathered to take a pledge to safeguard our environment.
The event commenced with a rally, as school children displayed various placards carrying messages emphasising conservation of water-bodies and the environment. “NLCO, in line with its commitment to environmental preservation, took a significant step forward by pledging to revive a dead spring near Gilsar under Mission Ehsaas Phase-3. This phase, initiated by NLCO a few weeks ago, aims to revive Gilsar, a crucial waterbody in the city. The inauguration of the cleansing and revival process of spring was carried out by Waseem Raja, who graced the occasion with his presence,” NLCO said in a statement.
Prominent guests, including G. N. Var, President PSAJK, G.M. Lone, Chairman Birla School Pampore, Zahoor Qari, former President TAAI JK Chapter,. Gowhar, SHO Zadibal, as well as other stakeholders and locals, also attended the event.
“In the second phase, bureaucrats, environmentalists, eco warriors, and concerned citizens, joined NLCO to extend their support for Mission Ehsaas. Together, they expressed their unanimous voice to help Mission Ehsaas reach its logical conclusion, emphasising the importance of revitalising and conserving our water bodies,” it said.
Among those who were present included Dr. G. N. Qasba, former SMC Commissioner, Faiz Bakshi, Convenor EPG, Dr. Raja Muzaffar Bhat, Social Activist, Farooq Kuthoo, President TAAK, Er. Suhail Jan, GLF, Dr. M. Ayub Mattoo, President JKFAST, Dr. Tauseef Ahmad, EPG, Riyaz Ahmad Malik, Chairman S R Institute, G.M. Ashraf, JKFAST, Mustafa Nazir, Serving Nations, and Peerzada Faiyaz Ahmad, former President TAAK.
The President NLCO Manzoor Wangnoo expressed gratitude to all the students for their enthusiastic presence and extended appreciation to the distinguished guests. He also thanked the SMC for their cooperation and the J&K Police for their assistance. Wangnoo conveyed gratitude to Divisional Administration and stakeholders for their positive role in making Mission Ehsaas a massive public campaign and for their assistance in reviving Khushalsar in its first phase.