NLCO discusses key issues in core group meeting

Srinagar, Aug 25: A significant Core Group meeting of the Nageen Lake Conservation Organisation (NLCO) was held at Kashmir Mahal Resorts here today.
NLCO in a statement said the meeting was aimed at deliberating on crucial matters and charting the organisation's future course of action. The meeting was attended by members of NLCO, including experts and advisors, who gathered to address pressing concerns and contribute to the organisation's strategic direction.
Distinguished attendees included Farooq Gillani, former Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Ajaz Rasool, Hydraulic Expert, Dr Mushtaq Margoob, noted Psychiatrist, Zahoor Qari, former President TAAI. Aijaz Naqshbandi Urban and Regional Planner, and Nadeem Qadri, Legal Advisor. The meeting was chaired by Farooq Gillani. President NLCO Manzoor Wangnoo and members of NLCO M. Shafi Boktoo, Lateef Ahmad, Riyaz Ahmad and Nisar A Najar were also present in the meet.
In a significant development during the meeting, Zahoor Qari was welcomed as a new member of NLCO, and the attendees extended their warm congratulations to him.
The meeting, characterised by its critical and collaborative nature, saw a dynamic exchange of ideas surrounding restoration and rejuvenation of water bodies. The spotlight was on NLCO's impactful community campaign, "Mission Ehsaas," which was lauded by experts for its effectiveness. They emphasised the importance of sustaining this operation and recommended approaching the government to establish a dedicated nodal agency that can contribute to comprehensive restoration of these urban lakes.
NLCO President, Manzoor Wangnoo, expressed his gratitude to all attendees for their active participation and invaluable insights. He extended special thanks to administration, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), JKLC&MA along with other stakeholders, for their unwavering support.
“The Core Group meeting of NLCO served as a testament to the organisation's commitment to conservation, and its dedication to involving experts, advisors, and stakeholders in the pursuit of a sustainable environment,” the statement said.