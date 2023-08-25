NLCO discusses key issues in core group meeting

NLCO in a statement said the meeting was aimed at deliberating on crucial matters and charting the organisation's future course of action. The meeting was attended by members of NLCO, including experts and advisors, who gathered to address pressing concerns and contribute to the organisation's strategic direction.

Distinguished attendees included Farooq Gillani, former Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Ajaz Rasool, Hydraulic Expert, Dr Mushtaq Margoob, noted Psychiatrist, Zahoor Qari, former President TAAI. Aijaz Naqshbandi Urban and Regional Planner, and Nadeem Qadri, Legal Advisor. The meeting was chaired by Farooq Gillani. President NLCO Manzoor Wangnoo and members of NLCO M. Shafi Boktoo, Lateef Ahmad, Riyaz Ahmad and Nisar A Najar were also present in the meet.