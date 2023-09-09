NLCO holds Core Group meeting

Srinagar, Sep 9: In an endeavor to preserve and rejuvenate Gilsar and Khushalsar lakes, the 2nd Core Group meeting of the Nageen Lake Conservation Organization (NLCO) was convened today Kashmir Mahal Resorts at Nishat.
The focal point of the meeting was the finalisation of a visionary conceptual plan, masterfully crafted by Er. Ajaz Rasool, a distinguished hydrology expert and valued Advisor to NLCO. Under Er. Ajaz Rasool's leadership, the group delved deep into the details of the plan, recognising the invaluable contribution of these natural wetlands within the urban landscape of Srinagar.
“Our esteemed panel included luminaries such as Syed Farooq Gillani, IFS (Retd.), former additional principal chief conservator forests
Dr. Mushtaq Margoob, a renowned psychologist, Er. Iajaz Naqshbandi, member of NLCO and Urban & Regional Planner, Advocate Nadeem Qadri, Amicus Curiae and Legal Advisor to NLCO, Nisar Ahmad, Principal BEI and dedicated member of NLCO,” the organisers said in a statement.
“I express my heartiest appreciation to all attendees for their unwavering commitment to this vital mission. The meeting also provided an opportunity to revisit the decisions taken in previous sessions, particularly those pertaining to the eco-restoration of Gilsar and Khushalsar,” Chairman NLCO Manzoor Ahmad Wangnoo said.
Wangnoo said among the key resolutions, NLCO has pledged to present the conceptual plan to the administration, laying out a roadmap for future conservation endeavors. “Furthermore, NLCO is dedicated to advocating for the official transfer of Gilsar and Khushalsar into the care of a proficient authority, ensuring their long-term preservation and sustainable management. NLCO also thanks the LG administration, SMC, JKLC&MA and stakeholders for the support,” he said.
“NLCO stands resolute in its mission to safeguard these natural treasures and eagerly anticipates collaborating with stakeholders and authorities to realize this shared vision. Together, we can create a brighter future for our beloved lakes,” Wangnoo added.