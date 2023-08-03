NLCO intensifies cleaning of Khushalsar

Srinagar, Aug 3: Nageen Lake Conservation Organisation (NLCO) has intensified cleaning of Khushalsar lake as part of its Mission EHSAAS to revitalise and preserve Khushalsar lake as part of Mission Ehsaas Phase-3.
“A significant portion of the area has now undergone a remarkable transformation, becoming pristine under the diligent efforts of NLCO. We express gratitude to the Divisional administration, SMC, LC&MA, and all stakeholders for their unwavering cooperation, invaluable support throughout this crucial endeavor,” President NLCO Manzoor Wangnoo said.
Wangnoo urged authorities about the need for prompt action to lift and properly dispose of accumulated debris, muck, and weeds from the site. “Presence of accumulated muck is posing significant challenges for local residents in their daily commutes. LCMA can press its deweeding machine into service to expedite cleaning of the lake,” Wangnoo said.
“I am optimistic that concerned departments will swiftly address this matter, ensuring efficient removal of debris and muck, This will facilitate accomplishment of broader conservation objectives,” Wangnoo added.