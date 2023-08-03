NLCO intensifies cleaning of Khushalsar

Wangnoo urged authorities about the need for prompt action to lift and properly dispose of accumulated debris, muck, and weeds from the site. “Presence of accumulated muck is posing significant challenges for local residents in their daily commutes. LCMA can press its deweeding machine into service to expedite cleaning of the lake,” Wangnoo said.

“I am optimistic that concerned departments will swiftly address this matter, ensuring efficient removal of debris and muck, This will facilitate accomplishment of broader conservation objectives,” Wangnoo added.