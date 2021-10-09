No 'attack' on Srinagar doctor's house, stray bullets from Friday's encounter have hit two houses in vicinity: police

"A fake news is being circulated about an attack on the house of a doctor in Srinagar.

Few stray bullets from Natipora encounter had hit two vehicles and windows of two houses in the locality last night, " a police spokesman said. As per police, a LeT militant from Shopian was killed in the brief shootout while his accomplice managed to escape.

Rumours were doing the rounds since this morning about the "attack" on a doctor's house in Tulsibagh area of Srinagar. The rumours came on the heels of a fresh spate of civilian killings in the valley.

Two teachers from the minority communities of the same school including a woman principal were shot dead inside the school premises in Srinagar's Eidgah area on Thursday. The killings came less than two days after three civilians including a prominent Kashmiri Pandit chemist and a non-local vendor were killed in Srinagar and Bandipora districts.