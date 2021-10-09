No 'attack' on Srinagar doctor's house, stray bullets from Friday's encounter have hit two houses in vicinity: police
A hole in a glass windowpane of a residential house pierced by an alleged stray bullet during a shootout the preceding night between militants and police, in Tulsibagh area of Srinagar on Saturday October 9, 2021.Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
Srinagar

Rumours were doing the rounds since this morning about an "attack" on a doctor's house in Tulsibagh area of Srinagar amid a fresh spate of civilian killings in the valley.
GK Web Desk

Srinagar Oct 9: Police on Saturday refuted rumours about an "attack" on the house of a doctor in Srinagar saying that a "few stray bullets" during last evening's gunfight in Natipora area of the city had hit two vehicles and windows of two houses in the vicinity.

"A fake news is being circulated about an attack on the house of a doctor in Srinagar.

Few stray bullets from Natipora encounter had hit two vehicles and windows of two houses in the locality last night, " a police spokesman said. As per police, a LeT militant from Shopian was killed in the brief shootout while his accomplice managed to escape.

Two teachers from the minority communities of the same school including a woman principal were shot dead inside the school premises in Srinagar's Eidgah area on Thursday. The killings came less than two days after three civilians including a prominent Kashmiri Pandit chemist and a non-local vendor were killed in Srinagar and Bandipora districts.

