No Government official can show any incompetence in working on public grievances: CS

The delegations expressed satisfaction over the outreach programme and said this provides them an opportunity to voice their grievances and for the government to expedite the resolution through the appropriate channels.

Chief Secretary issued on spot directions to the concerned officers to look into all the issues projected by the delegations and the individuals and initiate action for early redressal of the same.

People mainly approached him with civic problems pertaining to some roads, intermittent water supply, better provision of health facilities in villages, and augmentation of infrastructure in public health institutions.

A delegation led by DDC Chairperson Khonmoh raised the issue of encroachment, better irrigation facilities, illegal mining, and industrial discharge in their locality.

A delegation of Wanihama raised the issue of intermittent water supply in their area. A delegation from PanthaChowk raised the issue of dewatering station and said that low lying areas have to face problems during the rainy season due to the poor drainage system.