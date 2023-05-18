Harassment allegations of Shabir Shah's daughter baseless: Srinagar Police

It said that no harassment or harm whatsoever was caused during this search & all SOPs were followed.

"The lady is strangely linking this with G-20, more strange is an ex CM linking this too with event, when she herself was privy to such search in particular locality due to terrorist sighting, " the police said.

It said that the search team was having three DySPs, four lady officials & others.

"Such attempts of forwarding malicious agenda of attributing routine security measures to an event by family of a separatist undergoing Jail in a terror funding case shows sheer frustration of some vested interests, " it said.

Earlier, Sehar Shah, daughter of incarcerated Shabir Shah, had alleged harrasment by forces during the search operation. "If this was because of G20 this is the highest level of harassment we faced today, " she said in a series of tweets.