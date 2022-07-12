No headway in installation of fare meters in auto-rickshaws

Srinagar, July 12: With authorities sitting on installation of fare meters in auto-rickshaws, passengers are bearing the brunt by paying exorbitant fare in the summer capital.
A group of aggrieved passengers said despite announcements, RTO Kashmir authorities have failed to install fare meters in auto-rickshaws. “It is ironical that despite passing of many years, concerned authorities have failed to install fare meters in auto-rickshaws. In absence of metes and fare list, around Rs 100 to Rs 150 is being charged for a distance of two to three kilometers,” said Abdul Hamid a passenger.
The aggrieved passengers said that as there is usually absence of buses and cabs during evening time, winters and rainy season the situation is more difficult.
“When authorities can install Smart Electricity meters on war-footing, why are they sitting on simple issue of installing fare meters in autos,” asked Ghulam Muhammad a passenger.
Various auto operators said that most of them don’t install meters as there are no strict directions for the same. “When authorities will enforce the order of meters, we will install them. We also don’t want a rift with passengers on daily basis. If authorities want to implement meters, they should ensure the rate will be in a way that will help us earn,” said Mushtaq Ahmed, an auto-driver.
An official from Traffic police said “we are trying their best but the transport department has to implement it.” Last month a top official of the Transport department said that he will look into the issue.
“I will surely take up this matter in our meeting with the officials who are directly in charge of the issue. We will ensure that all the guidelines are followed and that meters are installed in auto rickshaws,” he had stated. Despite the passing of nearly a month, no progress has been made.
Despite repeated attempts, RTO Kashmir did not respond to multiple calls by this reporter for his comments on the issue.