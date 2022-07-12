No headway in installation of fare meters in auto-rickshaws

A group of aggrieved passengers said despite announcements, RTO Kashmir authorities have failed to install fare meters in auto-rickshaws. “It is ironical that despite passing of many years, concerned authorities have failed to install fare meters in auto-rickshaws. In absence of metes and fare list, around Rs 100 to Rs 150 is being charged for a distance of two to three kilometers,” said Abdul Hamid a passenger.

The aggrieved passengers said that as there is usually absence of buses and cabs during evening time, winters and rainy season the situation is more difficult.