No internet access at SPS Library

Srinagar, Sep 15: Scores of students studying at Kashmir’s biggest library Sri Pratap Singh (SPS) Library M A Road here have shot a letter to the Chief Librarian saying that lack of internet services were hampering their studies.
A copy of the letter which is with Greater Kashmir reads, “We the readers are facing one of the worst internet blockades inside the reading room while the majority of students can’t access online portals, YouTube, and Wikipedia.”
“Lack of internet facility is making us out of the competition with students of other states and we want your intervention in this regard and hope we will be given a response after this application,” the letter reads.
“Since you are chosen by the government to convey our grievances and issues, we want you to convey it to the administration,” the letter added.
A few days back, Greater Kashmir reported quoting the students that authorities don’t offer any internet facility inside the library while the mobile internet doesn’t work inside the library too.
In July, the students also protested outside the library who were demanding basic and internet facilities.
However, officials of Libraries & Research Department, J&K had told this newspaper that they have sent a proposal to the government for setting up of an IT hub inside the library adding that the permission of internet access to students will be only given after an approval from the authorities.