‘No Jumat-ul-Vida, Shab-e-Qadr prayers to be allowed at Jamia Masjid’

“Government and Police officials headed by a magistrate visited Jamia Masjid premises today after iftar and conveyed to the Auqaf members that authorities have decided not to allow Jumat-ul-vida congregational prayers at Jamia Masjid on the last Friday of Ramadhan as well as no prayers or shab will be allowed on Shab-e-Qadr at the historic Jamia Masjid,”Anjumam said in a statement. “We denounce this decision of the authorities.”