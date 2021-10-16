Non-local man shot dead in Srinagar's Eidgah

Srinagar, Oct 16: A non-local resident was shot dead on Saturday evening in Eidgah area of Srinagar. The identity of the slain was not immediately known.
Quoting official sources, news agency KNO reported that the man was fired upon near Eidgah park, leaving him in a pool of blood
He was rushed to Srinagar’s SMHS hospital where he was declared brought dead, an official said.
He said that security forces have reached the spot and a manhunt has been launched to nab the attackers.
The attack comes 11 days after a non-local vendor Virendra Paswan was shot dead in Srinagar shortly after renowned Kashmiri Pandit chemist M L Bindroo was killed at his shop near Iqbal Park. A cab driver was also shot dead in north Kashmir's Bandipora that evening.