Non-local man shot dead in Srinagar's Eidgah

Quoting official sources, news agency KNO reported that the man was fired upon near Eidgah park, leaving him in a pool of blood

He was rushed to Srinagar’s SMHS hospital where he was declared brought dead, an official said.

He said that security forces have reached the spot and a manhunt has been launched to nab the attackers.

The attack comes 11 days after a non-local vendor Virendra Paswan was shot dead in Srinagar shortly after renowned Kashmiri Pandit chemist M L Bindroo was killed at his shop near Iqbal Park. A cab driver was also shot dead in north Kashmir's Bandipora that evening.