Non-local vendor shot dead in Srinagar's Lal Bazar

"At about 1925hrs, Srinagar Police received information about terror crime incident near Iqbal Park Sherghari area of Srinagar. Officers attending the terror crime spot learnt that the owner of Bindroo Medicate namely Makhan Lal Bindroo was shot at by the terrorists near his shop at Iqbal Park. He received grievous gunshot injuries in this terror incident and was immediately evacuated to nearby hospital, however he succumbed to his injuries, " a police spokesman said about the attacks.

"Meanwhile, at about 2015 hours Srinagar Police received information about another terror crime incident near Madina Chowk Lalbazar area of Srinagar, where terrorists shot dead a non-local (street hawker) identified as Virender Paswan resident of Bhagalpur Bihar at present Alamgari Bazar Zadibal, he added. As per the spokesman, police have registered cases in the attacks and started investigation.