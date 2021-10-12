Noora Oncology Centre inaugurated

The comprehensive cancer care centre- Noora oncology Centre was inaugurated by the Chairman Noora Hospital Mohammad Ismail Wagay who was the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony organized by the hospital.

With the inauguration of the oncology centre, the Noora hospital will now have the facility of chemotherapy and surgical oncology while the facility of radiation oncology will be kept available in future as well.

According to the hospital management, Dr. Rudra Prasad from Delhi, Dr. Shabnam Bashir from Kashmir both trained in Tata memorial, besides Medical Oncologist Dr. SajadQazi and one visiting Radiation oncologist Dr. MushoodNabi will be available at the oncology centre of the hospital.

“The idea behind introducing or enhance an oncology ward in Noora Hospital was to create a facility for cancer affected patients in Kashmir, so that patients get cancer facilities under one roof,” Managing Director Noora Hospital, Manzoor Ahmad Wagay said.

“Our packages for patients will be economical by which they can save their travel costs and will be released of stress as well,” he said. Noora Hospital is a 100 bedded hospital wherein eight beds have been kept for chemotherapy. “In near future we will enhance the facility and keep 10 to 15 beds for chemo patients,” he said.