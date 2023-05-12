Not a single marla of Durga Nag Trust’s land has been sold: Vijay Bakaya

Srinagar, May 12: President Durga Nag Trust Vijay Bakaya today said that not a single marla of the trust’s land has been sold.
In a statement, the management of Durga Nag Trust said Bakaya was briefing members of the advisory committee during a meeting here.
On the occasion, Bakaya, a former legislator, said the present teams of trustees were fully devoted to welfare of trust and preservation of its property for posterity.
“We express dismay over canards spread by vested interests in this regard. Some people are trying to tarnish the image of trust for their vested interests,” Bakaya said according to the statement.
Bakaya said the trust has taken various measures for safeguarding property of Durga Nag. He said the renovation of the Durga Nag Shrine was done under Smart City Project by the trust after approaching concerned authorities. He said Mathura Davi Hall was constructed and arrears worth Rs 23 lakhs for electricity charges, which was a liability, was cleared by paying Rs 14 lakhs under Amnesty Scheme. Moreover over Rs one lakh arrears, which was a liability at Burnal Community Hall Jammu, was also cleared by the trust.
“The Burnal Community Hall Jammu, which was in shambles, was renovated and presently it is among the best community halls of Jammu. Eleven marlass of land belonging to the hall was restored and a dispute over the same was settled. Besides CCTV cameras were fitted at Srinagar Durga Nag and TV sets provided in all rooms” he said.
He said the annual Hawan is performed twice in a year at the holy shrine.
"We refute charges of selling trust land to the Tramboo's for construction of a Hospital. We clarify that the said land has been leased out nor sold to the Shri Trith Ram Amla in 1983, by the then management headed by Shri Sham Lal Saraf, his successor leases have established a company by the name of M/S Equinox Real Estate Pvt Ltd,” Bakaya said.
“In 2010, and new lease was executed with 20 years extendable by another 20 years. In 2013-14, this Mohammed Shafi Tramboo was included as a Director in the company on payment of required fee to the trust and soon after he took over the company. This Equinox Real Estate Pvt Ltd have constructed a hospital on this land and given the management to the chain of Paras hospital who have made it functional,” Bakaya said.
Bakaya cautioned people against what he said “falsehood being spread by vested interests,” and asserted that “the ownership of leased land vests with the Durga Nag Trust and there has been no sale.”