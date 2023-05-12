Not a single marla of Durga Nag Trust’s land has been sold: Vijay Bakaya

Bakaya said the trust has taken various measures for safeguarding property of Durga Nag. He said the renovation of the Durga Nag Shrine was done under Smart City Project by the trust after approaching concerned authorities. He said Mathura Davi Hall was constructed and arrears worth Rs 23 lakhs for electricity charges, which was a liability, was cleared by paying Rs 14 lakhs under Amnesty Scheme. Moreover over Rs one lakh arrears, which was a liability at Burnal Community Hall Jammu, was also cleared by the trust.

“The Burnal Community Hall Jammu, which was in shambles, was renovated and presently it is among the best community halls of Jammu. Eleven marlass of land belonging to the hall was restored and a dispute over the same was settled. Besides CCTV cameras were fitted at Srinagar Durga Nag and TV sets provided in all rooms” he said.