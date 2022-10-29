Noted cardiologist Dr Upendra Kaul’s book When the heart speaks released

While he loves his profession, his love for Kashmir is paramount, which can be seen from the manner in which he devotes special attention to patients from Kashmir. The patients flock him with faith that he will tend to them, and he does so unhesitatingly, sometimes even helping them out monetarily, if they cannot afford the treatment.

He also regularly conducts health camps across J&K in pursuance of his mission of ‘No More Heart Attacks by 2025’ under the banner of an NGO set up as a tribute to his late mother Gauri Kaul.

In this book, Dr Kaul has also traced the history of Kashmir from the late 14th, early 15th century, and provides nuggets of information – such as that the princely state of Jammu and Kashmir was bought for a mere Rs 75 lakh.