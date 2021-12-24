Noted drill master Nazir Ahmad passes away

Srinagar, Dec 24: Srinagar has lost its multifaceted personality and artist, sportsman and drill master Nazir Ahmad better known as Nazir D who led Scouts and Guides programme in J&K for several years. The deceased was suffering from chronic lung disease for some time and breathed his last on Friday. Originally hailing from Safakadal area of Srinagar, Master Nazir D had a long association with Shaheen Public School Srinagar for several decades. He was the father of Umar Javed, a prominent social activist