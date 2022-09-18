Noted physician Dr G Q Allaqaband interacts with BEI students

The students held the audience spellbound with their skits, songs, recitations dealing with topics like abuse of mobile phones, importance of trees, folk songs like Bishta, Bishta Biyareo Khoutkho Wun, importance good conduct in public life.

The audience had never expected the students to perform so well with all the confidence. Each one of the presentations received thunderous applause from the participants. On the occasion while the noted psychiatrist and psycho social activist Dr Mushtaq Margoob spoke about the contribution of Prof Allaqaband to the healthcare, Dr Farooq Ahmad Kaloo, well known social activist discussed his struggles and rise to the top and his contribution to medical research and guiding scores of MD, DM students. Dr Shah from NIT urged the management to use all the novel methods including using multiple number of teachers for focused attention to individual students , adopt NEP and invite lead persons in different fields to interact with the students,