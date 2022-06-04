Noted scholar Dr Taqi Abidi delivers lectures at KU

Srinagar, June 4: Dr Taqi Abidi, a renowned Urdu scholar, writer and critic delivered two extension lectures organised separately by the Kashmir University’s Department of Urdu and Directorate of Distance Education (DDE).
At the Department of Urdu, Dr Abidi delivered a lecture on resources and problems of the Urdu language in modern times, stressing therein on the need for adopting modern tools of learning for education and promotion of the Urdu language.
“400 billion people today understand Urdu language, but only four billion people can read and write the same in its correct script i.e. khate nastaleeq,” Dr Abidi said.
Prof Raies Ahmad Qadri also shared the dais, and complimented the Department of Urdu for organising the enriching lecture session.
Prof Aejaz Muhammad Sheikh, Head Department of Urdu, delivered the welcome address and highlighted social, linguistic and cultural significance of the Urdu language, with special reference to Jammu and Kashmir.
Dr Muhammad Zakir delivered the vote of thanks while Dr Ruhi Sultan moderated the session.
Dr Abidi later delivered another lecture organised by the Directorate of Distance Education (DDE) on the theme, ‘Firaq Gorakhpuri’s insight on Urdu poetry”.
Director DDE Prof Tariq Ahmad Chishti hosted the event, which was chaired by Prof Mushtaq Ahmad Dar, former Dean and Director, DDE.
Dr Abidi highlighted the contribution of Firaq Gorakhpuri to Urdu Ghazal and presented its critical analysis. He also identified the grey areas and research gaps in Firaq Gorakhpuri’s poetic disposition and impressed upon scholars to plug these gaps.
Prof Aejaz Muhammad Sheikh, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Ganie, scholars and teachers from DDE and Department of Urdu also attended the lecture, which was moderated by Dr Altaf Anjum. Prof Chishti highlighted the relevance of the theme while Dr Tawseef Ahmad introduced the guest speaker Dr Syed Taqi Abidi.
Prof Aejaz, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Ganie, Dr Mushtaq Haider and several including research scholars and students expressed their opinion on the implications of the theme on the contemporary Urdu scenario. Zahoor Ahmad Ganie presented the vote of thanks.