Noted singer Shameema Akhter performs at DPS Srinagar

In a statement, DPS Srinagar said Akhtar has become a sensation not only in Maharashtra, where she is based at present but has also transcended boundaries to become a nation-wide name. She has sung songs in Punjabi, Bengali, and Dogri and in her mother tongue Kashmiri. However, her Marathi devotional songs are being applauded on social media in the subcontinent, including Pakistan, Nepal, and Bangladesh. Millions of people have viewed, liked, and shared them.

Shameema holds a bachelor’s degree in music from Bhatkhande Music University, Lucknow. She had completed her ‘Visharad’ masters in Hindustani classical music and has also taken music exams from Allahabad University. Shameema closely works with a Pune-based NGO Sarhad led by Sanjay Nahar.