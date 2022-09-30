Notorious couple arrested for drug peddling at Hazratbal: Police

Srinagar, Sep 30: Police today arrested a notorious couple on charges of drug peddling at Hazratbal area here.
In a statement police said, “while routine vehicle checking at KMD Hazratbal by Police party of PS Nigeen, one Honda City vehicle bearing Reg. No. DL3CBE-0440 was stopped and during checking 420 Grams of Charas like substance was recovered from the possession of duo husband - wife boarding the vehicle namely Javeed Ahmad Wani @ Raju and his wife Laali Jaan both residents of Sonawar and at present Gassu Hazratbal.”
It said case FIR 136/2022 under relevant sections of NDPS act was registered in PS Nigeen and investigation taken up.
“The Couple (Raju & Laali) is infamous for drug peddling in the area. Pertinent to mention that the brother of the lady is already serving PSA detention for drug peddling in Gassu and adjoining areas,” the statement added.