Notorious robber arrested at Khayam Chowk: Police

In a statement police said on 28th August, a complainant namely Santosh Kumar Singh S/O Ram Prakash Singh R/O Purnima Shiv Mandir Southwest Delhi approached Police Station Khanyar and lodged a written complaint that at around 4 am an unknown person approached his truck parked near victory crossing Khanyar and forced him to withdraw Rs 4000 from an ATM located at JLNM Hospital Rainawari. The complainant claimed that the accused also took away cash amounting to Rs 5000.

“The said person was using a car with registration number- GA03-3531. In this regard case FIR No. 69/2021 U/S 382 IPC was registered. During the course of investigation, the complaint was recorded in detail and available CCTV footages were analysed. The culprit was later identified as Imtiyaz Ahmed Dar alias 99 S/O Ghulam Mohammed Dar R/O Bagh-e-Mehtab Srinagar. Thereafter, specials teams were constituted by police station Khanyar to track the culprit and on 30th August 2021. The said accused was nabbed near Khayam Chowk,” the statement said.

“The accused was put to sustained questioning and upon his disclosure was also found involved in the following cases: Case FIR no- 70/2021 U/S 392 IPC of police Station Khanyar, FIR no-33/2021 U/S 379 of Police Station Nowhatta, FIR no- 69/2021 U/S 379 IPC of Police Station MR Gunj, FIR no- 178/2021 U/S 382 IPC of Police Station Safakadal,” the statement said.

“The accused used to steal vehicles and then use the same for robbing truckers and taxi drivers during the wee hours by threatening them with a knife. In addition to this, he has also stolen 04 vehicles, 01 motorcycle and extorted cash amounting to Rs 55,400 and 04 mobile phones during the past few days,” it added.