Nowgam encounter | 5 stone pelters arrested: SSP Srinagar

Srinagar, Mar 20: Police today said it arrested five persons for resorting to stone pelting and arson post Nowgam encounter.
“We have arrested five persons including their king pin who resorted to stone pelting and arson post Nowgam encounter,” said Senior Superintendent of Police, Srinagar, Rakesh Balwal “Rest all detained persons including juveniles and first time offenders have been released.”
The SSP said that the kingpin is from Chadoora area of Budgam. “He used to lure youth for stone-pelting and arson,” he said.
Police had said juvenile and first timers will be handed over to parents after proper counselling and those who have history in indulging in law and order will be dealt according to law.
“We have arrested many youth who resorted to stone-pelting and arson post Nowgam encounter in which three categorised terrorists were killed,” police had said.
“As per the SOP, the site was being cleared to ensure the safety of citizens. Accordingly, signboards were also placed around the site of encounter, while it was being sanitised, to dissuade citizens from approaching the site prior to sanitisation with regard to any left-over explosives from terrorists that could cause damage to locals,” police had stated in its statement.
However, police had said, “a large unruly mob consisting of young boys assembled near from adjacent areas near Shankerpora Wanabal carrying lathies and stones in their hands and tried to pelt stones on the deployed nafri which was asking them not to approach the site or encounter before being cleared of explosive debris. In order to disperse the mob smoke shells were used, as per the SOPs.”