Nowgam encounter | 5 stone pelters arrested: SSP Srinagar

“As per the SOP, the site was being cleared to ensure the safety of citizens. Accordingly, signboards were also placed around the site of encounter, while it was being sanitised, to dissuade citizens from approaching the site prior to sanitisation with regard to any left-over explosives from terrorists that could cause damage to locals,” police had stated in its statement.

However, police had said, “a large unruly mob consisting of young boys assembled near from adjacent areas near Shankerpora Wanabal carrying lathies and stones in their hands and tried to pelt stones on the deployed nafri which was asking them not to approach the site or encounter before being cleared of explosive debris. In order to disperse the mob smoke shells were used, as per the SOPs.”